Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Saturday at the St. George’s G&CC in Toronto, ON. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club on June 10, 2022 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, and former Oregon Duck Wyndham Clark sits at -7 after two rounds, holding a one-shot lead over a group of five players at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada.

Those tied at -6 are Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Knous, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Alex Smalley. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook it’s no surprise that despite being one shot adrift, Rory McIlory is the tournament favorite at +330. The Englishman Fitzpatrick is the second choice at +450, with the 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler at +800 and third on the odds board at +800 despite being T8 at -4.

You have to get all the way down to the sixth spot on the odds board to find the leader Clark, who is yet to win a PGA Tour event, at +1400.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

Canadian Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Wyndham Clark Alex Smalley
1:40 PM Keith Mitchell Rory McIlroy
1:30 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Jim Knous
1:20 PM Austin Cook Matt Wallace
1:10 PM Sam Burns Scottie Scheffler
1:00 PM Patrick Rodgers Lee Hodges
12:45 PM Charley Hoffman Shane Lowry
12:35 PM Doug Ghim Harold Varner III
12:25 PM Adam Long Tony Finau
12:15 PM Danny Lee Ben Martin
12:05 PM Kelly Kraft John Huh
11:55 AM Brendon Todd Ryan Moore
11:45 AM Ryan Armour Aaron Cockerill
11:35 AM Vaughn Taylor Justin Thomas
11:25 AM Brandt Snedeker Nick Taylor
11:15 AM Chris Kirk Justin Lower
11:00 AM Aaron Rai Ben Crane
10:50 AM Justin Rose Danny Willett
10:40 AM Sebastián Muñoz Chase Seiffert
10:30 AM Paul Barjon Hank Lebioda
10:20 AM Seung-Yul Noh Adam Hadwin
10:10 AM Robert Streb Cameron Percy
10:00 AM Mark Hubbard Emiliano Grillo
9:50 AM Adam Svensson Andrew Novak
9:40 AM Austin Smotherman Scott Piercy
9:30 AM Carlos Ortiz Corey Conners
9:15 AM Bo Van Pelt J.J. Henry
9:05 AM David Skinns Sahith Theegala
8:55 AM Trey Mullinax Cameron Smith
8:45 AM Jonas Blixt Kramer Hickok
8:35 AM Sean O'Hair Brandon Hagy
8:25 AM Brett Drewitt Dawie van der Walt
8:15 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Vince Whaley
8:05 AM Mackenzie Hughes Dylan Frittelli
7:55 AM Jhonattan Vegas Nick Hardy

