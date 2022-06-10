We’re entering the third day of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, and former Oregon Duck Wyndham Clark sits at -7 after two rounds, holding a one-shot lead over a group of five players at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada.

Those tied at -6 are Matt Fitzpatrick, Jim Knous, Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, and Alex Smalley. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook it’s no surprise that despite being one shot adrift, Rory McIlory is the tournament favorite at +330. The Englishman Fitzpatrick is the second choice at +450, with the 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler at +800 and third on the odds board at +800 despite being T8 at -4.

You have to get all the way down to the sixth spot on the odds board to find the leader Clark, who is yet to win a PGA Tour event, at +1400.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.