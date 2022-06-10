Breaking down the weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California for this weekend’s events. The Camping World Truck Series will run the DoorDash 250 on Saturday, June 11th. The Cup Series will run the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12th. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

The weather for the Sonoma Raceway looks good this weekend. You may want to skip the practice session on Friday, June 10th as there is a Heat Advisory in effect and it will be very hot. The events on Saturday and Sunday should be milder in temperature but are expected to be just as dry with rain not expected.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Sonoma Raceway this weekend in Sonoma, CA, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 10th

Hi 95°, Low 60°: Mostly sunny and hot, 0% chance of rain, Heat advisory

6:05 p.m. ET, DoorDash 250 Practice

Saturday, June 11th

Hi 88°, Low 59°: Sunny and very warm, 3% chance of rain

1:00 p.m. ET, DoorDash 250 Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Toyota/Save Mart 350 Practice

5:30 p.m. ET, Toyota/Save Mart 350 Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET, DoorDash 250 (75 laps, 149.25 miles)

Sunday, June 12th

Hi 77°, Low 51°: Sunny and not as warm, 25% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, Toyota/Save Mart 350 (110 laps, 218.9 miles)