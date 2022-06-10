USA v. Grenada: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds, picks for CONCACAF Nations League match

The United States Men’s National Team will kick off their CONCACAF Nations League campaign on Friday, June 10 against Grenada. They’ll look to defend their Nations League title, having won the first-ever edition of the competition after defeating Mexico in the Nations League final last year.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will host Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with kickoff set for Friday, June 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+, along with Spanish language broadcasts on UniMas and TUDN.

USA v. Grenada, CONCACAF Nations League

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMas, TUDN

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: TBD

Pick to win: United States

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between USA and Grenada, with the USMNT winning all three previous meetings. The most recent contest between the two came in CONCACAF Gold Cup play in 2009, and resulted in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Americans. The other two meetings came in a home-and-home series during qualification for the 2006 World Cup, where the USMNT logged 3-0 and 3-2 wins just a week apart from each other.

It’s set to be another very lopsided contest, with the United States ranked 15th in the world while Grenada is ranked 170th, according to the FIFA world rankings. It’s yet to be seen if Gregg Berhalter will field a full-strength lineup, or if he’ll experiment in this game since they’re heavy favorites to win.

This will be the third time the USMNT has played in Austin’s new Q2 Stadium since it opened in June of 2021. They haven’t conceded any goals at Q2, with a 1-0 win over Qatar in the 2021 Gold Cup semis, followed by a 2-0 win over Jamaica in World Cup qualifiers in October of last year.

The United States shouldn’t have much trouble logging the win here as they’ll look forward to a tougher match in El Salvador next week before wrapping up the June Nations League window.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.