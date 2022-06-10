UFC 275: How did Glover Teixeria do in his last fight?

UFC 275 will come from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. The main event will be Glover Teixeira defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against No. 2 ranked Jiri Prochazka. The five-card main event will be shown on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m.

Teixeira (33-7), is one of the great stories in mixed martial history. The 42-year-old Brazilian is a 10-year veteran of the octagon and he’s faced many of the top names that have come through the organization. At UFC 172 Teixeira had a chance to win the light heavyweight title, but lost a unanimous decision to Jon Jones. For the next seven years, Teixeira played the role of a top 5 gatekeeper, beating former champions like Rashad Evans, but losing to up-and-coming contenders like Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

But starting with a submission win over Karl Roberson at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw on January 19, 2019, Teixeira went on a five-match win streak complete with multiple Performance of the Night bonuses to get another shot at the title against champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. Blachowicz had basically cleaned out the division and added a dominating decision win over middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the latter’s attempt to become a two-division title holder.

Teixeira entered the fight as a +235 underdog (on DraftKings Sportsbook) but got Blachowicz on the mat with a takedown in the first minute of the first round. From there was able to control the rest of the round from top position, using forearms and elbows to the head and punches to the body to keep Blachowicz uncomfortable.

Blachowicz tried to fight stand up for the second round and had early success, catching Teixeira with a hard left hook and counter uppercut in the first minute. Teixeira tried to shoot a couple of times, but Blachowicz successfully stuffed them. He landed a big left hook to shift the momentum of the round and both fighters traded strikes until Teixeira got Blachowicz up against the fence. Teixeira got Blachowicz down with a single leg and quickly transitions into a full mount, Blachowicz gave up his back and Teixeira submitted him with a rear naked choke to become the second-oldest champion in UFC history.

Going into his first title defense, Teixeira will once again be a betting underdog. He is coming in at +170 while the challenger Prochazka is a -200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

