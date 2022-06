What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for June 10-11

Showtime, ESPN and DAZN will have two nights full of boxing cards this weekend. The June 10th card on Showtime features Tokyo Olympics heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov in what should be a nice showcase of his skills against Jack Mylowayi. Jalolov, a 6-foot-7 powerhouse from Uzbekistan, is 10-0 with 10 knockouts and is surely to improve that record Friday. He is a massive -2500 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook (Mylowayi is betting at +1000).

ESPN and ESPN+ will have a big match Saturday when undefeated 168-lb titleholder Edgar Berlanga takes on veteran Roamer Alexis Angulo at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Berlanga is a -275 favorite to improve to 20-0. Angulo is betting at +220.

Boxing schedule: Friday, June 10

Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KO) vs. Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs), Light-Flyweight

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 10 p.m. ET

Live stream/Channel: DAZN

Odds: Kyoguchi -500; Bermudez +370

Bahkodir Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1), Heavyweights

Start time: 9 p.m.

Main event ring walks (approx): 10 p.m. ET

Live stream/Channel: Showtime

Odds: Jalolov -2500; Mulowayi +1000

Boxing schedule: Saturday, June 11

Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: FiteTV PPV ($29.99)

Odds: Dubois -1400, Bryan +750

Edgar Berlanga (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-2, 22 KOs), Super Middleweight

Start time: 6 p.m. (ESPN+); 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Main event ring walks (approx): 11:20 p.m. ET

Live stream/Channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Odds: Berlanga -275; Angulo +220

Jaime Munguia (39-0, 31 KOs) vs. Jimmy Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs), Middleweight

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 9:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: DAZN

Odds: Munguia -5000; Kelly +1400