Full undercard for Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi heavyweight fight

Heavyweights Bakhodir Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) and Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1) will headline a ShoBox card on Friday, June 10. Jalolov, from Uzbekistan, was the gold medalist in the 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the future potential stars of the heavyweight division. The top three matches from the card at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York will be shown on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. We can expect ring walks for Jalolov and Mulowayi to get underway at around 10 p.m. ET.

Jalolov, a two-time Olympian, is a 6-foot-7 skilled big puncher. All 10 of his professional fights have ended in knockouts. He should continue to fight preliminary boxers for the rest of 2022 before taking a step up in competition next year to begin a title chase. 35-year-old Mulowayi is expected to be nothing more than a walkover opponent. The Belgium is a late starter to boxing, turning pro at 28 but has won his last four fights by knockout.

Jalolov is a heavy favorite to win Friday night’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heading into fight night, his odds to win are installed at -2500, while Mulowayi’s odds sit at +1000.

Full Card for Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi