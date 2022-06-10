What time will Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi fight start on Friday, June 10

Heavyweights Bakhodir Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) and Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1) will headline a ShoBox card on Friday, June 10. Jalolov, from Uzbekistan, was the gold medalist in the 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics and is considered one of the future potential stars of the heavyweight division. Mulowayi isn’t expected to be very competitive and his +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook reflect that. Jalolov is a -2500 betting favorite.

The top three matches from the card at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York will be shown on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. Expect Jalolov and Mulowayi to get to the ring around 10 p.m.

Jalolov is a two-time Olympian that earned a gold medal in the super heavyweight division for the 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics. He’s a 6-foot-7 skilled big puncher. Jalolov actually turned pro on May 5, 2018 with a TKO win over Hugo Trujillio. All of Jalolov’s ten professional fights have ended with knockout wins against the preliminary competition. Expect Jalolov to continue to fight twice more after Friday against more preliminary boxers before taking a step up in class in 2023.

Full Card