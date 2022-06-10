Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi live stream: How to watch heavyweight bout via live online stream

Heavyweights Bakhodir Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) and Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1) will headline a ShoBox card on Friday, June 10 in Verona, New York. Jalolov, the 27-year-old from Uzbekistan, is one of the more promising heavyweight prospects in the world after winning gold at the 2020/21 Tokyo Olympics. He is a -2500 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook over Mulowayi (+1000), considered a preliminary boxer.

To watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added to your monthly bill.

Full Card for Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)