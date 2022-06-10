Full undercard for Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez flyweight title fight

Top junior flyweight Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA “super” and Ring Magazine titles in a unification bout against WBA “regular” champions Estaban Bermudez (14-3, 10 KOs) on Friday, June 10. The card will take place at the Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It will be streamed live on DAZN. The fight card starts at 6 p.m. with the main event scheduled to kick off around 10 p.m. ET.

Kyoguchi, from Osaka, Japan, is ranked as the No. 1 light flyweight according to ESPN and Ring Magazine. The 28-year-old won his first major title in his eighth fight when bested Jose Argumedo in a 12-round unanimous decision to win the IBF mini-flyweight title on July 23, 2017. He added the WBA Super and Ring Magazine titles to his collection with a TKO win over Hekkie Budler on December 31, 2018.

Bermudez has had an up and down career, never winning more than six fights in a row. He hit some roadblocks in the middle of his career, losing three of six at one point. However, Bermudez found himself getting a mandatory title shot against then-WBA champion Carlos Canizales. Despite being a significant underdog, Bermudez shocked Canizales and knocked him out in the sixth round to win the title and earn a shot at Kyoguchi.

Kyoguchi is a comfortable -500 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bermudez is betting at +370.

Full Card for Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez

Main event : Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez; for junior flyweight title

: Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez; for junior flyweight title Jorge David Castaneda vs. Eduardo Hernandez Perez; for super featherweight title

Mayerlin Rivas vs. Karina Fernandez; for super bantamweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega; super middleweight

Antonio Christopher Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela; bantamweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano; super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Leo Leon Martinez; super lightweight

Fabian Gonzalez Murillo vs. TBA; flyweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez; bantamweight

Harley Mederos vs. Eduardo Torres Esparza; lightweight

