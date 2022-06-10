What time will Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez fight start on Friday, June 10

Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez are set to kick off an exciting weekend of boxing Friday night, taking the ring in a junior flyweight unification bout. The card will take place at the Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It will be streamed live on DAZN starting at 6 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10 p.m., depending on the length of the bouts on the undercard.

Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) is the favorite to win Friday’s contest on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds to win at -500 as he defends his WBA “super” and Ring Magazine titles. Bermudez (14-3, 10 KOs) puts his WBA “regular” title on the line, with his odds at +370.

There will be two more titles on the line ahead of the main event to jump start the action. Jorge David Castaneda takes on Eduardo Hernandez Perez for the super featherweight title, while Mayerlin Rivas defends her women’s super bantamweight title against Karina Fernandez.

Full Card (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main event : Hiroto Kyoguchi (-500) vs. Esteban Bermudez (+370), for junior flyweight title

Jorge David Castaneda (+165) vs. Eduardo Hernandez Perez (-205); for super featherweight title

Mayerlin Rivas (-320) vs. Karina Fernandez (+250); for super bantamweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega; super middleweight

Antonio Christopher Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela; bantamweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano; super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Leo Leon Martinez; super lightweight

Fabian Gonzalez Murillo vs. TBA; flyweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez; bantamweight

Harley Mederos vs. Eduardo Torres Esparza; lightweight

