Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez live stream: How to watch junior flyweight title bout via live online stream

Top junior flyweight Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) will be a big favorite when he defends his WBA “super” and Ring Magazine titles in a unification bout against WBA “regular” champions Estaban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 KOs) on Friday, June 10. Kyoguchi is a -500 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bermudez is betting at +370.

The fight card starts at 6 p.m. with the main event scheduled to kick off around 10 p.m. The card will take place at the Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. It will be streamed live on DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez

Main event : Hiroto Kyoguchi (-500) vs. Esteban Bermudez (+370); for junior flyweight title

Jorge David Castaneda (+165) vs. Eduardo Hernandez Perez (-205); for super featherweight title

Mayerlin Rivas (-320) vs. Karina Fernandez (+250); for super bantamweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Raul Ortega; super middleweight

Antonio Christopher Herrera vs. Kennyn Valenzuela; bantamweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano; super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Leo Leon Martinez; super lightweight

Fabian Gonzalez Murillo vs. TBA; flyweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Daniel Nunez Gomez; bantamweight

Harley Mederos vs. Eduardo Torres Esparza; lightweight

