Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, June 10

The MLB has 15 games scheduled to take place Friday involving all 30 teams, and the main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature every game of the night, so possibilities are endless as far as what you can do before submitting your lineup.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, June 10.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

George Springer ($5,700)

Bo Bichette ($5,600)

Vladimir Guerrero ($5,400)

Alejandro Kirk ($5,000)

The Toronto Blue Jays have the highest run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook with a fantastic matchup going up against Detroit Tigers rookie Elvin Rodriguez. He made four appearances and three starts this season and has a 10.13 ERA over 16 innings of work. Rodriguez gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and 2 walks in 4.1 innings against the New York Yankees last week.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($5,700)

JT Realmuto ($5,100)

Didi Gregorius ($4,600)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,300)

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is hot right now, and they’re very affordable on Friday night. They’re coming off a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers and scored more than 5 runs in six games during their current seven-game winning streak. They’ll get a tough lineup with Zac Gallen (2.40 ERA), but the Phillies are hitting everybody right now.

Nationals vs. Brewers, 7:05 p.m. ET

Juan Soto ($5,200)

Keibert Ruiz ($4,300)

Cesar Hernandez ($4,200)

Josh Bell ($4,000)

The Brewers are in free-fall mode right now and until they turn things around, it makes sense to keep going after opposing hitters in your DFS lineup. Milwaukee allowed an average of 6 runs in their last nine games including 18 over the last two games with Aaron Ashby on the mound, and he has a 1-4 record with a 3.13 ERA, giving up 4 runs in 6 innings in last weekend’s loss to the San Diego Padres. The Washington Nationals have a batting average that ranks fourth in the MLB heading into Friday.