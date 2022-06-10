Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, June 10

Friday night will feature a full slate of MLB games with every team scheduled to take the field as we head into the weekend with tons of opportunities to make some money.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, June 10

Phillies Moneyline (-135)

The Philadelphia Phillies have not lost since making the move to fire manager Joe Girardi, and they’ve won seven games in a row heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will have the pitching advantage with Zac Gallen on the mound, but there is a significant difference offensively between these teams. Philadelphia scored more than 5 runs in six of their last seven games, while Arizona ranks 25th in runs per game in 2022.

Nationals +1.5 (-110)

The Washington Nationals were swept by the Miami Marlins early this week, but if you’re getting a 1.5-run head start against the Milwaukee Brewers with these odds, you should take it. Milwaukee lost its sixth game in a row yesterday and is struggling on the mound and at the plate. Keep fading the Brewers until they prove otherwise.

Orioles-Royals Under 9.5 runs (-110)

Neither pitcher in this matchup is putting up good numbers as Baltimore Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman has a 4.87 ERA with Jonathan Heasley coming in with a 4.62 ERA with the Kansas City Royals. However, this is the highest run total of the night and includes two of the worst offenses in baseball. The Orioles rank 24th in runs per game with the Royals checking in at No. 26 in that category.

Roansy Contreras Over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher starter has an impressive strikeout rate, though the sample size is limited with just 23.1 innings pitched this season. Roansy Contreras struck out 8 batters in a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, and he will get a matchup with the Atlanta Braves, which has struck out a ton all season with the most K’s per game this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.