MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, June 10

The MLB DFS slate for Friday, June 10th is jam-packed with all 15 games available for your Showdown roster. Friday’s games get started with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Top Pitchers

Joe Musgrove, SDP vs. COL ($10,500) — Musgrove will be making his 11th start of the season Friday, currently has a 6-0 record with the fourth-best ERA in the majors. Musgrove is facing the Rockies but gets to do it at the comfort of his home ballpark and not the pitcher’s nightmare of Coors Field. He is the most expensive play of the day but has a high upside to make him a worthy addition to your lineup.

Luis Severino, NYY vs. CHC ($10,300) — Severino enters this game with a 4-1 record and a 2.95 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Cubs yet this season but will be making his 11th start of the year, having pitched seven innings and giving up just one hit in his last start. Chicago has the 13th-best team batting average in the league, but Severino should still have a solid outing for the Yankees.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. CHC ($6,300) — Judge leads the Yankees with a .310 batting average with 22 home runs. He hasn’t faced Wade Miley in his career who gets the starting nod for the Cubs. Miley, a southpaw, is expected to be activated off the 15-day IL to make this start. Judge will be licking his chops ready to take advantage of a mistake pitch from Miley in his return and should have value in your lineup — even with the highest price tag on Friday’s slate.

Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL vs. PIT ($6,200) — The Braves find themselves on their biggest win streak of the season, winning eight games in a row. Acuna has dealt with injuries this season and has played in 29 games. He is hitting .312 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs. He and Atlanta will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Roansy Contreras in the second game of their series on Friday. Acuna will likely bat leadoff where he has a ton of success.

Value Pitcher

Bruce Zimmermann, BAL vs. KC ($5,500) — Value pitchers are tough to come by in the Friday slate. Though there are two cheaper options, they have horrible matchups. The best value pitcher will likely be Zimmermann, as he faces the Kansas City lineup. The Royals have the 19th-best team batting average so this is a plus matchup even though Zimmerman hasn’t had a great season. He faced KC on May 8th and pitched six innings giving up five hits and two earned runs on his way to his second win of the year.

Value Hitter

Santiago Espinal, TOR vs. DET ($4,400) — Espinal is riding a five-game hit streak, going 10 for 22 in that span. He faces the right-handed Elvin Rodriguez on Friday. In his last outing, Rodriguez got lit up in 4.1 innings giving up 11 hits and 10 earned runs. Espinal has been hitting the ball well recently and has a great matchup.