Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 10

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Friday, it should very well be an exciting day for some baseball. Yesterday, we had a number of high-scoring games, so it was a good prop day for hitters, but not so much for pitchers. Today, look for there to be an even balance in high-scoring and low-scoring games. The 15-game slate means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 10

José Berrios, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-170)

This is my most confident play of the day. In Berrios’ last outing, he went seven innings with 13 strikeouts. He’s always been a high strikeout pitcher, but this season he’s struggling. His ERA is 5.24 — almost a full two points higher than last season's ERA (which was a career-best for him). The Tigers have had one of the worst hitting lineups in the MLB this season, so look for Berrios to cruise in this one.

Rougned Odor, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Odor has struggled at the plate this year, hitting just .217 on the season. However, the majority of his hits have been extra-base hits. Of his 36 hits, 18 of them have resulted in two or more total bases. Look for Odor to have at least one extra-base hit tonight.

Charlie Blackmon, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+160)

In his last seven games, Blackmon is hitting .342 with extra-base hits in four straight games. Blackmon is seeing the ball extremely well right now as he is 8-16 in his last 16 plate appearances. Look for the hot streak to continue tonight as he is hitting .455 against Joe Musgrove in his career.

