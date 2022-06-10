WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 10

We have a full night of basketball for us on Friday with five games on the schedule. Tip-off will start at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty at Indiana Fever. The Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury will wrap things up for us on Friday when they tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

One of the best matchups of the night will be right in the middle of the slate at 8:00 p.m. ET with the Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings. Both of these teams have the same record going into Friday's matchup, 6-5. The Wings are ahead of the Storm in the league standings since they won their first matchup. The Wings are sixth in the league and second in the Western Conference. The Storm are right behind them at seventh and third.

These two faced off last Friday in Seattle with the Wings taking home the victory, 68-51. The Storm were without guard Sue Bird and center Ezi Magbegor. Both are back with the team and will play Friday night so this will be a closer game.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 10

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitter, WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD

Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Point spread: TBD