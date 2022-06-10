Dream vs. Mercury: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Two surprise teams of the season are matching up on Friday night. The disappointing Phoenix Mercury will host the Atlanta Dream who have surprised many with their start to the season. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Friday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Dream are 7-5 heading into Friday’s matchup and an impressive 4th on ESPN’s latest WNBA Power Rankings. A little high in my opinion, but they have had impressive wins over the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, and Friday's opponent, Phoenix Mercury. Rookie Rhyne Howard continues her showcase for the 2022 WNBA rookie of the year award by leading the team in points, averaging 15.8 PPG. But it was the other rookie, Kristy Wallace, who led the Dream in points in their first matchup against the Mercury with 17.

The Mercury are a shocking 3-8 going into their 12th game of the season. They lost to the Dream a couple of weeks ago, 81-54. They have not found their footing yet with new head coach, Vanessa Nygaard, but they have had one of the toughest schedules so far into the season, in my opinion. This matchup against the Dream could be a good turnaround game for the Mercury. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been leading this team on the court. She is averaging 18.4 points per game and coming off a season-high 29 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She'll need to keep this rolling as the Mercury look to turn things around for this season.

Dream vs. Mercury

Date: Friday, June 10

Tip time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mercury -4

Total: Over/under 153.5

Moneyline odds: Dream +145, Mercury -165

Best bet: Mercury

I don’t think this Mercury team is as bad as their record might indicate. They have the experience and talent to turn things around and the Dream is the perfect opportunity for them. I think they get this win at home on Friday before heading out for a four-game road trip.

