Sky vs. Sun: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Twitter will broadcast what could be one of the best games of the season on Friday night as the Chicago Sky travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun. Two of the best teams in the league will go head to head for the first time this season. Friday’s tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The defending WNBA champions head into Friday’s matchup 7-4, but it doesn’t seem like this team has had their statement win yet this season. They have only beaten two teams with a winning record so far on the year. Candace Parker is averaging 12.3 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. The Sky now have five players averaging over ten points per game at this point in the season and are coming off a solid week of basketball. Friday night is a perfect opportunity to show us they are one of the best teams in this league.

The Sun are 10-3 going into the matchup against the Sky. They are coming off a matchup against the Fever in their first game home after an impressive, four-game, west coast trip. Jonquel Jones seemed to have found her groove and is helping the Sun secure these wins. She had a season-high 25 points against the Storm. This was after she had 20 points against the Aces and 24 against the Mercury. This team can be scary when they are rolling offensively.

Sky vs. Sun

Date: Friday, June 10

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitter

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: TBD

Total: Over/under TBD

Moneyline odds: TBD

Best bet: Connecticut Sun

Although it does feel like the Chicago Sky are finally getting rolling after a slow start this season, I’m still waiting for that “prove it” game. Maybe Friday night is the night for the Sky, but I'm trusting the Sun to take care of business at home. If this offense can continue to put up points, I’m taking them against almost any team in the league.

