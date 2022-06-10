Storm vs. Wings: How to watch, picks & predictions

Two 6-5 teams will go head to head on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm for the first of two matchups this weekend. These two teams saw each other last Friday when the Wings beat the Storm 68-51 in Seattle. CBS Sports Network will broadcast Friday’s matchup, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center.

The Storm are coming off a win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Jewell Lloyd had a monster game, tying her game-high, 26 points against the Dream. Lloyd had 13 points in the first matchup against the Wings. Breanna Stewart leads the team in points with 20.2 PPG. Both Lloyd and Stewart will need to come up big for the Storm this weekend in hopes of passing them in the Western Conference rankings. It is worth noting the Storm did not have center Ezi Magbegor or guard Sue Bird in their first match up against the Wings.

The hometown, Dallas Wings will start this weekend 6-5 and 2nd in the Western Conference. Friday night's game is the start of a tough five-game home stretch for this Wings squad. As noted earlier, they beat the Storm last week but the Storm were without two starters. Guard Allisha Gray led the Wings in points with 18 against the Storm. The Wing's most impressive win this into the season came against the Sun at home where they won 85-77.

Storm vs. Wings

Date: Friday, June 10th

Tip time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com (with a valid subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Storm -5.5

Total: Over/under 153

Moneyline odds: Storm -220, Wings +180

Best bet: Storm

Ultimately, I think the Wings and Storm split these games this weekend. The Storm should be full strength and they'll want to make a statement after losing to this team on their home court. I’m taking the Storm in Dallas on Friday night.

