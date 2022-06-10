Picks, predictions for Liberty vs. Fever on Friday

The Liberty head to Indianapolis to take on the Fever on Friday night. Two teams fighting to get out of the bottom of the standings are facing off for the third time this season. They are 1-1 against each other before Friday’s matchup. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and will be broadcast locally.

The Liberty (4-8) may have found their footing with three of their four wins coming this past week. Sabrina Ionescu has been on fire and literally making history these past four games. She’s leading the team in scoring and averaging 26 PPG over these past four games. She is the first player with 25 points and 8 assists on 90% shooting in WNBA history. When Ionescu can play like this, the whole team feeds off her energy and puts up a fight against anyone.

The Fever (3-11) are coming home after a tough three-game road trip. Things have not been going the Fever’s way since they won Carlos Knox's first game as interim head coach and put up 101 points against the Los Angeles Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell is dominating in scoring for the Fever leading the team with 19.5 PPG. Rookie NaLyssa Smith is second in scoring with 12.1 PPG. Mitchell had 17 and 24 points in their first two matchups against the Liberty. The Fever will need a big performance from her to get a win on Friday night.

Liberty vs. Fever

Date: Friday, June 10th

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Bally Sports Indiana, YES Network

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Liberty -1

Total: Over/under 160.5

Moneyline odds: Liberty -115, Fever -105

Best bet: Liberty ML and over

Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty look too good right now to bet against them. I realize their last win was against the 3-9 Lynx but they face the Indiana Fever, who continue to look like the worst team in the league.

Friday night TWO best bet special! I also really like the over in this one. This might be an underrated game of the weekend due to these two teams' records but we could see a lot of offensive firepower Friday night and be in for a treat.

