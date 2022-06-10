UFC 275 odds: Where lines sit on weigh-in day for Teixeira vs. Procházka card

UFC 275 will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11. There are 12 fights scheduled for the card, with a five-fight main card that will culminate with a main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card broadcast starting at 10 p.m.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into weigh-in day.

UFC 275 odds, weigh-in day

Main card

Glover Teixeira, Light Heavyweight Title: +170 (was +165)

#2 Jiri Prochazka: -200 (was -195)

Valentina Shevchenko, Women’s Flyweight Title: -630 (was -640)

#4 Taila Santos: +450 (same)

#2 Zhang Weili, Women’s Strawweight: -160 (was -165)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: +140 (was +145)

#8 Rogerio Bontorin, Flyweight: +180 (same)

#14 Manel Kape: -220 (same)

Jack Della Maddalena, Welterweight: -155 (was -140)

Ramazan Emeev: +135 (was +120)

Preliminary card

Seungwoo Choi, Featherweight: -225 (same)

Josh Culibao: +185 (same)

Brendan Allen, Middleweight: -310 (was -265)

Jacob Malkoun: +245 (was +215)

Maheshate, Lightweight: +150 (was +135)

Steve Garcia: -170 (was -155)

Andre Fialho, Welterweight: -145 (was -150)

Jake Matthews: +125 (was +130)

Early preliminary card

Kyung Ho Kang, Bantamweight: +120 (was +130)

Batgerel Danaa: -140 (was -150)

Liang Na, Women’s Strawweight: +115 (was +135)

Silvana Gomez Juarez: -135 (was -155)

Ramona Pascual, Women’s Featherweight: +140 (was +150)

Joselyne Edwards: -160 (was -170)

