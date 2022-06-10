How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 10 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

We’re five days removed from a Hell in a Cell pay-per-view that had minimal involvement from the Smackdown roster. With Money in the Bank coming up in less than a month, we’ll see what the blue brand has in store for tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 10th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Intercontinental Champion Ricochet putting his title on the line against Gunther. These two have crossed paths a few times over the last few weeks and this title match was made official during last week’s show. The “Ring General” hoisting the belt seems like an inevitability but we’ll see how this match plays out.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was left off the Hell in a Cell card but did find out her next challenger last week when Natalya became the No. 1 contender. There’s history here considering that Nattie famously helped train Rousey during her first run with the company. We’ll find out when exactly they’ll tussle for the title.

Also on the show, Riddle will continue his warpath against the Bloodline and appear on the show. He challenged undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a title match on Raw this past Monday but with new reports indicating that Reigns won’t work Money in the Bank, where does that leave the potential challenger?