NCAA Baseball Super Regional Schedule for June 10th

The NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals get underway with a quartet of games on Friday, with the winning teams on their way to Omaha for the the College World Series Here is a look at each of those four games followed by the full Super Regional schedule.

NCAA Baseball Super Regional Schedule for Friday, June 10th

Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7)

The Fighting Irish advanced out of the Statesboro Regional thanks to some great pitching; they held a ranked Texas Tech squad to just five total runs through two games. But can they hold down No. 1 Tennessee, the highest-scoring team in the country? The Vols plated 31 runs as they romped through their regional. Tennessee (-330) is the heavy favorite in this game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

The Pirates looked nothing like a regional team a little more than a month ago. Now, they are one of the hottest teams in the country. They dropped a game in their regional — their first loss since April 26 — but the Pirates advanced with a 13-4 triumph over Coastal Carolina on Monday. If ECU wants to advance to its first College World Series, they will have to figure out a way to pitch to Ivan Melendez. The first baseman will likely win the Golden Spikes Award as he leads the nation with 30 homers, 90 RBIs and an insane 1.417 OPS.

DK Sportsbook gives Texas (-175) the edge on Friday.

Game 1: Noon Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Expect a whole lot of offense in this super regional. Both teams offer deep lineups and put them to good use in their regional. The Cardinals squeaked out of their regional by piling up 31 runs in victories over Michigan on back-to-back days. A&M put up 30 runs in three games en route to the supers. Both teams are listed at -115 on the moneyline for this game, and the over-under is 14.5, the highest for any of Friday’s games.

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPNU



Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

The Sooners knocked off Florida in the Gainesville Regional and will now look to make it through to the College World Series for the first time since 1995. Meanwhile, the Hokies are in the super regionals for the first time in program history. This game is highlighted by a fantastic shortstop matchup — Oklahoma’s Peyton Graham and Virginia Tech’s Tanner Schobel. The Hokies rank among the nation’s top 10 in many offensive categories and have the second-best slugging percentage in Division I at .578. They are the favored side here (-145).

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Full schedule for 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

Game 1: Noon Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: Noon Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPNU

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: Noon Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 2: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

Game 1: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN

Game 2: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)

Game 1: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 2: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)

Game 1: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 2: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary