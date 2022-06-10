Odds to win 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament moves into the Super Regionals this weekend where 16 teams will try to punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight different best-of-three series across different host site will determine who will advance to the sport’s highest stage.

Top ranked Tennessee will play host to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional and enter as a heavy -400 advance courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The Volunteers had a cakewalk through the Knoxville Regional last week, dispatching of Alabama State, Campbell, and Georgia Tech in short order. UT is the current favorite to win the national championship at +150.

No. 2 Stanford is another heavy favorite heading into the weekend as it enters the Stanford Super Regional against UConn with -310 odds to advance. Meanwhile, there are two series that are projected to be virtual toss ups as No. 11 Southern Miss hosts in-state foe Ole Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional and No. 10 North Carolina hosts Arkansas in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Odds to win 2022 NCAA Super Regionals from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Virginia Tech -195 vs. Oklahoma +160

North Carolina -120 vs. Arkansas -110

Texas A&M -150 vs. Louisville +120

Oregon State -165 vs. Auburn +135

Texas -170 vs. East Carolina +140

Southern Mississippi -120 vs. Ole Miss -110

Tennessee -400 vs. Notre Dame +290

Stanford -310 vs. Connecticut +240