We’ve reached the Super Regionals of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament with the round set to begin Friday at noon ET and carry on throughout the weekend. 16 teams will be paired off in a best-of-three series and the eight programs standing victorious will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

No. 1 Tennessee will highlight the action on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET when beginning its series against Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional. And on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Stanford will get in on the action when hosting UConn in the Stanford Super Regional.

Full schedule for 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Tennessee -400, Notre Dame +290

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

Game 1: Noon Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: Noon Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Texas -170, East Carolina +140

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPNU

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Texas A&M -150, Louisville +120

Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday, June 10th, ESPN2

Game 2: Noon Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Sunday, June 12th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Virginia Tech -195, Oklahoma +160

UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 2: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Stanford -310, Connecticut +240

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

Game 1: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN

Game 2: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: North Carolina -120, Arkansas -110

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)

Game 1: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPNU

Game 2: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Southern Mississippi -120, Ole Miss -110

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)

Game 1: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, ESPN2

Game 2: 10 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD, Monday, June 13th, if necessary

Odds to win Super Regional: Oregon State -165, Auburn +135