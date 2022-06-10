How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on June 10

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO. As always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s show will be a standard episode of Rampage with four matches on the card.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, June 10

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Kris Statlanter will be in action as she’ll go one-on-one with Red Velvet tonight. Statlander, along with Athena, has clashed with the Baddies over the past few weeks as it seems like both will get a shot at Jade Cargill for her TBS Championship in the new future. We’ll see what comes of this match.

We have continued crossover between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling in the weeks leading up to Forbidden Door and tonight, FTR will team up with Trent Beretta to battle Will Ospreay and Aussie Open of United Empire. The latter stable appeared on Dynamite this past Wednesday, attacking the former to set this match up.

Also on the show, Jake Hager will go one-on-one with Eddie Kingston and Satnam Singh will make his in-ring debut when teaming with Jay Lethal in tag team action.