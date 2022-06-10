WWE rumors, news ahead of June 10 episode of Friday Night Smackdown

An eventful week for the WWE is coming to a close as the company begins the march towards Money in the Bank next month. As always, the rumor mill was on fire this week and we’ll share a few noteworthy tidbits ahead of tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Baton Rouge, LA.
- The big news coming off the rumor mill this week was Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reporting that undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is no longer scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank. The “Tribal Chief” is taking time off and is working less dates, evidenced by him missing the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this past Sunday. The original plan was for him to defend the belt against Riddle at MITB but since it’s no longer a stadium show, there’s no urgency to do the match. Instead, Reigns vs. Riddle will reportedly appen on television sometime before SummerSlam.
- Edge was shockingly kicked out of the Judgement Day stable and replaced with Finn Balor on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The word is that the company has now penciled the Hall of Famer in as one of their top babyfaces, which comes as no surprise considering that one of their top faces in Cody Rhodes went down with a torn pec. This new direction is a bit of a needed course correction as Edge’s stable was met with mixed reviews.