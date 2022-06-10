There will be no cut line at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in London

There are plenty of aspects of the LIV Golf Invitational events that are different than the average tour event you might see anywhere across the world. From the short fields with just 48 players, the shotgun starts with the same tee time for all players, and the team aspect where 12 captains pick three other players each week for additional prize money.

But perhaps the most important to the players is the lack of a cut after two days of play. Players that fail to play the weekend at most tournaments also don’t get paid, but that’s not a problem for events on the LIV Tour: The 48th and dead-last golfer in the field will go home with at least $120,000. And if you do play well, the $4 million for first place is by far the largest prize in professional golf for winning one tournament.

For comparison’s sake, you’d have to finish 19th or better against a much larger and deeper field in this week’s RBC Canadian Open outside Toronto to get that kind of prize money. So 137 players or so, depending on ties, will take home less than that amount out of a 156-man field.

And if your LIV team happens to play well despite you that week? That could be even more cash in your pocket, as the top three teams will split $3 million, $1 million, and $500,000 respectively.

While there are certainly other reasons to consider not playing on the LIV Tour, the easy cash and generous format for players isn’t one of them. And having no cut makes that even easier.