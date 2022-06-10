Pick on the Moneyline of Rays-Twins for Friday

The Tampa Bay Rays enter Minnesota off of a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and will look to take advantage of a Twins bunch that has allowed at least six runs in four of their last five games.

Tampa Bay Rays (-115, 8.5) vs Minnesota Twins

The Twins send Devin Smeltzer to the mound for his sixth start of the season and while he has posted a 1.93 ERA with two runs or fewer allowed in each of his starts, he is getting only 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a fielding independent almost doubling his ERA at 3.78.

The Twins have a bullpen behind Smeltzer that is 19th in the league in ERA and the bullpen is tired, having been used for at least four in eight straight games.

The Rays give Drew Rasmussen the start, who has allowed three runs or fewer in 20 of his 21 starts since the beginning of the 2021 season and is issuing just 2.3 walks per nine innings.

The Rays are seventh in the league in bullpen ERA and the team as a whole has allowed three runs or fewer in seven out of their last eight games.

The Rays are fourth in the American League in runs per game on the road, logging 0.6 runs per game more on the road than at home and will pile up the runs on a taxed Twins bullpen.

The Play: Rays -115

