Live leaderboard updates for LIV Tour London Invitational in second round

The LIV Tour has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to try and change the way golf is played. And with all 48 players on the tour teeing off at the same time in a shotgun format, you’d think there’d also be a revolutionary way to keep an eye on the action.

You’d be wrong, as there is no live updating of scores anywhere.

The LIV Tour doesn’t do a great job with the whole scoring thing, so we’ll help them out here. Below we’ll be updating scores as we can during the day so you can see where your favorite players might stand.

Charl Schwartzel was the one-shot leader at -5 entering today’s action at The Centurion Club in St. Alban’s just outside of London.

Here is the current leaderboard at the LIV Tour Invitational in London, with updates coming as frequently as we can.

Last update: 10:35 a.m. Holes completed: 4-5