Manchester United makes initial bid for Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona rejects offer

The clubs are still in contact and there’s a good chance a deal gets done.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Netherlands Training Session And Press Conference
Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands during a Training Session of the Netherlands at the KNVB Campus on June 10, 2022 in Zeist, Netherlands.
Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Manchester United has made an opening bid for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano. While Barcelona has rejected the offer, the clubs are still in contact and there’s hope a deal can be done.

de Jong has stated he wants to play in the Champions League next year, which won’t be possible at Man United. However, Barcelona is trying to unload his salary and will look to move him. The young Dutch midfielder isn’t a prolific goalscorer, but he’s a strong passer and can control the game in the middle of the pitch well.

Manchester United flopped last season despite adding Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer market, so this season is important for new manager Erik ten Hag. Adding de Jong on what could turn out to be a bargain price should Barcelona accept a similar offer to the one Man United already presented would be huge.

