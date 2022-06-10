Manchester United makes initial bid for Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona rejects offer

Manchester United has made an opening bid for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano. While Barcelona has rejected the offer, the clubs are still in contact and there’s hope a deal can be done.

Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. #MUFC



Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.



De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. pic.twitter.com/UlW7NurAAi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

de Jong has stated he wants to play in the Champions League next year, which won’t be possible at Man United. However, Barcelona is trying to unload his salary and will look to move him. The young Dutch midfielder isn’t a prolific goalscorer, but he’s a strong passer and can control the game in the middle of the pitch well.

Manchester United flopped last season despite adding Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer market, so this season is important for new manager Erik ten Hag. Adding de Jong on what could turn out to be a bargain price should Barcelona accept a similar offer to the one Man United already presented would be huge.