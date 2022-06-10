Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from London

Entering the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational tournament in London, Charl Schwartzel holds a three-shot lead and is 18 holes away from winning the largest first place prize for a single golf tournament in history.

Schwartzel (-9) fired a -4 66 on Friday to extend the one-shot lead he held after Round 1. Hennie Du Plessis (-6) and Oliver Bekker (-4) will be in the final group with him. The tournament operates with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. ET (2:15 p.m. in London), and a second group of Oliver Bekker (-3), Dustin Johnson (-1) and Sam Horsfield (-1) will also tee off on the first hole ahead of them.

But that’s all we know as of now as we await tee times from LIV for the rest of the players in the 48-man field. Once we have the rest of the field, we’ll update it below.

The final round of the tournament will broadcast live from the LIV Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as the official page of the tour. There is no television option yet in America for LIV events.