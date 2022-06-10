Twins shortstop Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis probably would have debuted in the majors last season if not for a torn right ACL.
Instead, Lewis, the Twins’ No. 1 prospect, had to sit and wait and heal. He finally made his MLB debut on May 6 and had produced pretty good numbers through 40 at-bats (six extra-base hits, .300 average, .867 OPS). But today, some terrible news for the rookie: He has a partial tear of that same knee ligament and is expected to miss 12 months.
Royce Lewis has a partial tear to the ACL in his right knee, the same one he had surgically repaired last year. Rocco says he’s headed for another ACL reconstruction surgery.— Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 10, 2022
Estimated recovery time is 12 months for now for the #MNTwins No. 1 prospect.