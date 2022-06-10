Twins shortstop Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis probably would have debuted in the majors last season if not for a torn right ACL.

Instead, Lewis, the Twins’ No. 1 prospect, had to sit and wait and heal. He finally made his MLB debut on May 6 and had produced pretty good numbers through 40 at-bats (six extra-base hits, .300 average, .867 OPS). But today, some terrible news for the rookie: He has a partial tear of that same knee ligament and is expected to miss 12 months.