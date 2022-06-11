Full schedule for Lightning vs. Avalanche in 2022 Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year, looking to go back-to-back-to-back. They’ll have a tough task ahead against the best in the West, the Colorado Avalanche, who will have home ice advantage in the Final.

The Lightning path to the Cup came with a few bumps and bruises. The big question is whether or not C Brayden Point will be able to return. He’s been out since the end of the first round due to a lower-body injury. Point’s status for the Cup Final is undetermined. The Bolts defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers en route to their third straight Cup appearance.

The Avalanche will also be missing a key center in Nazem Kadri, who was hit from behind by Evander Kane in the West Final and was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason. Kadri had been a key component with 14 points in 13 games. The Avs have shuffled the lines and are centering Mikko Rantanen on the second line. Colorado had to beat the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers on the way to the Final. Two of those series ended in sweeps. The Blues took the Avs to Game 6.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. All games are broadcasted on ABC and can be streamed via ESPN+ and using the ESPN app. In Canada, every game is available on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Lightning vs. Avalanche schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15: 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 2: Saturday, June 18: 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado

Game 3: Monday, June 20: 8 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22: 8 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay

*Game 5: Friday, June 24: 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado

*Game 6: Sunday, June 26: 8 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay

*Game 7: Tuesday, June 28: 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Colorado

*if necessary