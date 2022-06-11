Conference USA win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Conference USA, a league that is currently undergoing a radical change in membership.

At the top of the conference with an 8.5 win total are UAB and UTSA, both of whom will be playing their final season in the league before bailing for the American in 2023. The Blazers could very well make a push for double-digit wins in the regular season as they have a manageable conference schedule with a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU sprinked into the slate. Meanwhile, the reigning conference champion Roadrunners will have a challenge hitting the over considering that their non-conference slate includes Houston, Army, and Texas.

Coming off a successful season where it finished as the C-USA runner up, Western Kentucky is listed just below the Blazers and Roadrunners at eight wins. The Hilltoppers will have to figure out a way to do it without quarterback Bailey Zappe, who set multiple single season passing records in his lone season with the program. They also lost offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to Texas Tech in the offseason.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Conference USA from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

CUSA Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Charlotte 4.5 -105 4.5 -115 FIU 3 -140 3 +120 Florida Atlantic 5.5 -150 5.5 +130 Louisiana Tech 4.5 +100 4.5 -120 Middle Tennessee 5.5 -105 5.5 -115 North Texas 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Rice 3.5 +110 3.5 -130 UAB 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 UTEP 5.5 -125 5.5 +105 UTSA 8.5 +130 8.5 -150 Western Kentucky 8 -115 8 -105

