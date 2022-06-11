 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who won NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 this Sunday, we look back at last year’s winner.

By TeddyRicketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads west to the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will run on Sunday, June 12th. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS2 while the race on Sunday will start at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Toyota/Save Mart 350 when the track was still 90 laps and a 2.52-mile circuit. This year, the layout is reverting back to the 1.99-mile that was used from 2002 to 2018. When the race utilized this format, races would last just under three hours, usually around two hours and 45 minutes. Jeff Gordon still has the record for the most wins at this race with five. He won three straight from 1998-2000 and then again in 2004 and 2006. Martin Truex Jr. has the most wins for an active driver winning in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is second with +650 odds and they are followed by Truex Jr. (+900), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200) for the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350, opening odds

Driver Winner
Chase Elliott +550
Kyle Larson +650
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Kyle Busch +1000
Ross Chastain +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +1200
Ryan Blaney +1400
Denny Hamlin +1400
Austin Cindric +1400
Christopher Bell +1400
Chase Briscoe +1400
Tyler Reddick +1800
Joey Logano +1800
Kurt Busch +2000
Alex Bowman +2500
Daniel Suarez +2500
William Byron +3000
Kevin Harvick +3000
Erik Jones +4000
Michael McDowell +10000
Cole Custer +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000
Justin Haley +30000
Chris Buescher +30000
Brad Keselowski +30000
Bubba Wallace +30000
Austin Dillon +30000
Ty Dillon +50000
Harrison Burton +50000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Corey Lajoie +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

