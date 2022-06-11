Who won NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads west to the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will run on Sunday, June 12th. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS2 while the race on Sunday will start at 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Kyle Larson won the 2021 Toyota/Save Mart 350 when the track was still 90 laps and a 2.52-mile circuit. This year, the layout is reverting back to the 1.99-mile that was used from 2002 to 2018. When the race utilized this format, races would last just under three hours, usually around two hours and 45 minutes. Jeff Gordon still has the record for the most wins at this race with five. He won three straight from 1998-2000 and then again in 2004 and 2006. Martin Truex Jr. has the most wins for an active driver winning in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson is second with +650 odds and they are followed by Truex Jr. (+900), Kyle Busch (+1000) and Ross Chastain (+1200) for the drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race.