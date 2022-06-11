 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for DoorDash 250 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s DoorDash 250 qualifying on Friday at Sonoma Raceway via live online stream.

AUTO: JUN 04 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200

The DoorDash 250 will be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, June 11th. A truck race hasn’t been held at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California since 1998. Some of the participants in this weekend’s race weren’t even born when the Truck Series last ran in Sonoma. Ahead of the race starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1, but TV coverage won’t start until 2 p.m. ET.

The Truck Series race at Sonoma will be a road course and will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session and the drivers will then be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a 15-minute qualifying round with the top-five drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying.

The drivers in Group B will then have their 15-minute qualifying round to establish their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from this group will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have another 10-minute qualifying session to establish their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will win pole position as the rest of the field is set.

Kyle Busch has +200 odds to win the DoorDash 250 on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+500), John Hunter Nemechek (+800), Alex Bowman (+800) and Zane Smith (+800) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Corey Heim won last week’s Toyota 200 but isn’t currently expected to race this weekend due to his part-time status.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the DoorDash 250

Date: Saturday, June 11th
Time: 1 p.m. ET, TV coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 DoorDash 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Alex Bowman 7
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Tanner Gray 15
8 Tyler Ankrum 16
9 Harrison Burton 17
10 Chandler Smith 18
11 Derek Kraus 19
12 Austin Dillon 20
13 Austin Wayne Self 22
14 Grant Enfinger 23
15 Jack Wood 24
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 30
18 Jade Buford 33
19 Zane Smith 38
20 Dean Thompson 40
21 Ross Chastain 41
22 Carson Hocevar 42
23 Brad Perez 43
24 Kris Wright 44
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Mason Filippi 46
27 47
28 Kyle Busch 51
29 Stewart Friesen 52
30 Timmy Hill 56
31 Chase Purdy 61
32 Todd Bodine 62
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

