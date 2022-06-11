NASCAR starting lineup: Live updates as pole position, grid settled for DoorDash 250 Truck race at Sonoma Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Sonoma, California for the first time in two decades. The DoorDash 250 will run on Saturday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of the race, qualifying will start at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. TV coverage for qualifying won’t begin until 2 p.m. ET.

The DoorDash 250 will be a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, June 11th. A truck race hasn’t been held at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California since 1998. Some of the participants in this weekend’s race weren’t even born when the Truck Series last ran in Sonoma. Ahead of the race starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Qualifying will air on FS1, but TV coverage won’t start until 2 p.m. ET.

The DoorDash 250 at the Sonoma Raceway will be a road course and will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session and the drivers will then be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a 15-minute qualifying round with the top-five drivers advancing to the final round of qualifying.

The drivers in Group B will then have their 15-minute qualifying round to establish their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from this group will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have another 10-minute qualifying session to establish their fastest lap time. The fastest driver will win pole position as the rest of the field is set.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Busch has +200 odds to win the DoorDash 250 on Saturday. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+500), John Hunter Nemechek (+800), Alex Bowman (+800) and Zane Smith (+800) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag. Corey Heim won last week’s Toyota 200 but isn’t currently expected to race this weekend due to his part-time status.

