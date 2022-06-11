How to watch the DoorDash 250 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Sonoma, California for the first time in two decades. The Sonoma Raceway will play host to the DoorDash 250 on Saturday, June 11th. This will be the 12th race of the Truck Series schedule and marks the halfway point of the season.

The race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This race replaces the race at Watkins Glen and will still be utilizing a road course. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to determine the race grid for Saturday night’s race.

The Truck Series ran the Toyota 200 last weekend and part-time driver Corey Heim picked up the win. He isn’t expected to compete this weekend. Kyle Busch has +200 odds to win the DoorDash 250 on Saturday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+500), John Hunter Nemechek (+800), Alex Bowman (+800) and Zane Smith (+800) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag.

How to watch the DoorDash 250

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 7:30 p.m ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the DoorDash 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.