F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Azerbaijan. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

Formula 1 DHL Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 qualification lap Photo by Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to go lights out on Sunday, June 12th at 7:00 a.m ET on ESPN. The race takes place at Baku City Circuit, which is the newest street circuit for Formula One. The race is 190.17 total miles with 51 laps. Sergio Perez won the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The qualifying round will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Qualifying is split into three rounds. All twenty drivers participate in the first round as they try to set the fastest lap time possible. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid. The rest of the drivers will move onto “Q2” which is a little bit shorter but is the same concept as the first round.

The ten fastest cars will move onto the final qualifying round. This is the last ten minutes of qualifying and drivers fight for pole position (or the No. 1 spot for Sunday's race). The results of these lap times determine the order for these ten drivers on Sunday.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix with -105 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s victor, Perez, has +550 odds to take home the win, with Carlos Sainz at +1100 and Lewis Hamilton at +3500.

How to watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 11
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN 2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Max Verstappen 1
5 Lando Norris 4
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

