Full list of tee times for Final Round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, with Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy the final group for tomorrow’s action at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Finau sits at -11 following a gaudy 62 on Saturday, tied with McIlroy who fired a 65 for a share of the lead. Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, and Alex Smalley are all tied at -9 and two shots back for what should be a terrific finish tomorrow.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. Note that half the field will be teeing off on Hole No. 9 instead of Hole No. 10, and that players will be in threesomes instead of twosomes. Also the start times are earlier than Saturday, all of these changes due to potential weather issues later in the day.