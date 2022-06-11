 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open tees off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at the St. George’s G&CC in Toronto. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club on June 11, 2022 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, with Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy the final group for tomorrow’s action at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

Finau sits at -11 following a gaudy 62 on Saturday, tied with McIlroy who fired a 65 for a share of the lead. Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, and Alex Smalley are all tied at -9 and two shots back for what should be a terrific finish tomorrow.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. TV info and PGA Tour Live info.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. Note that half the field will be teeing off on Hole No. 9 instead of Hole No. 10, and that players will be in threesomes instead of twosomes. Also the start times are earlier than Saturday, all of these changes due to potential weather issues later in the day.

Canadian Open Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:51 PM Tee #1 Tony Finau Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas
12:40 PM Tee #1 Wyndham Clark Alex Smalley Sam Burns
12:29 PM Tee #1 Austin Cook Jim Knous Sebastián Muñoz
12:18 PM Tee #1 Adam Long Doug Ghim Chris Kirk
12:07 PM Tee #1 Matt Fitzpatrick Keith Mitchell Bo Van Pelt
11:56 AM Tee #1 Harold Varner III Shane Lowry Nick Taylor
11:45 AM Tee #1 Nick Hardy Corey Conners Scott Piercy
11:34 AM Tee #1 Justin Rose Aaron Rai Chase Seiffert
11:23 AM Tee #1 Ryan Armour Brendon Todd Danny Lee
11:12 AM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Emiliano Grillo Matt Wallace
11:01 AM Tee #1 Seung-Yul Noh Ryan Moore Charley Hoffman
10:50 AM Tee #1 Vince Whaley Sahith Theegala Scottie Scheffler
10:30 AM Tee #9 Adam Hadwin Justin Lower Kelly Kraft
10:41 AM Tee #9 Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Smith Patrick Rodgers
10:52 AM Tee #9 Carlos Ortiz Paul Barjon Brett Drewitt
11:03 AM Tee #9 Robert Streb Cameron Percy Austin Smotherman
11:14 AM Tee #9 Hank Lebioda Brandt Snedeker John Huh
11:25 AM Tee #9 Dylan Frittelli Sean O'Hair Ben Martin
11:36 AM Tee #9 Jonas Blixt J.J. Henry Danny Willett
11:47 AM Tee #9 Kramer Hickok Mark Hubbard Aaron Cockerill
11:58 AM Tee #9 Jhonattan Vegas Rafa Cabrera Bello David Skinns
12:09 PM Tee #9 Ben Crane Vaughn Taylor Andrew Novak
12:20 PM Tee #9 Lee Hodges Brandon Hagy
12:31 PM Tee #9 Trey Mullinax Dawie van der Walt

