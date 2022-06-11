Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Baku City this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Baku City Circuit, getting underway at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +105 odds. However, Charles Leclerc is the pre-qualifying favorite to have the fastest lap time with -120 odds. Leclerc is +160 to win the race

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.