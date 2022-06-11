 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Baku City Circuit.

By David Fucillo
/ new
A general view of the circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 09, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Baku City this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Baku City Circuit, getting underway at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., airing on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +105 odds. However, Charles Leclerc is the pre-qualifying favorite to have the fastest lap time with -120 odds. Leclerc is +160 to win the race

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Max Verstappen 1
5 Lando Norris 4
6 George Russell 63
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Lewis Hamilton 44
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Esteban Ocon 31
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Kevin Magnussen 20
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Guanyu Zhou 24

