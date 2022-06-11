 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Elyse.brown
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 Photo by Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Formula One is in Azerbaijan this weekend for the latest race. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix airs Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 51 laps at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. The course is 6.003 km (3.73 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.049 km (190.17 mi). The race will likely last about two hours. Charles Leclerc holds the record for the fastest lap here when he clocked 1:43.009 in 2019.

Sergio Perez won the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he finished with a time of 2:13:36.410 last year. Max Verstappen crashed out of the lead last year with a tyre failure. Lewis Hamilton who was attempting to pass Perez after a red flag made a crucial mistake and selected the wrong brake mode and ended up in the run-off area, he finished 15th.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +150 odds. Here is the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Max Verstappen 1
4 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
5 George Russell 63
6 Pierre Gasly 10
7 Lewis Hamilton 44
8 Yuki Tsunoda 22
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Daniel Ricciardo 3
13 Esteban Ocon 31
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Valtteri Bottas 77
16 Kevin Magnussen 20
17 Alexander Albon 23
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Mick Schumacher 47

