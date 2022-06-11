F1 live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is racing at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix consists of 51 laps for a total of 306.049 km (190.17 miles) long and two DRS detection zones. This is the newest street circuit in Formula One and is a mix of wide and open and tight and twisty through the city.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go lights out at 7 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Sergio Perez who won the race in 2021 is currently the third favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. Here are the current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into this weekend.