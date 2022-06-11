 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 live stream: How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Azerbaijan via live online stream.

By Elyse.brown
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One is racing at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix consists of 51 laps for a total of 306.049 km (190.17 miles) long and two DRS detection zones. This is the newest street circuit in Formula One and is a mix of wide and open and tight and twisty through the city.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will go lights out at 7 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Sergio Perez who won the race in 2021 is currently the third favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. Here are the current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into this weekend.

2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -105
Charles Leclerc +205
Sergio Perez +550
Carlos Sainz +1100
George Russell +2500
Lewis Hamilton +3500
Lando Norris +10000
Valtteri Bottas +15000
Fernando Alonso +25000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +30000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Mick Schumacher +70000
Guanyu Zhou +70000
Lance Stroll +70000
Alexander Albon +80000
Nicholas Latifi +90000

