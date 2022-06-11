 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 05, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma California and the Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12th at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The Sonoma Raceway will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.

The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +500. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+700), Ryan Blaney (+700), Martin Truex Jr. (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.

2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 Scott Heckert 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

