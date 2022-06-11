NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma California and the Sonoma Raceway for this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS2. The race will follow on Sunday, June 12th at 4 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The Sonoma Raceway will utilize road course qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up practice session with the drivers separated into two groups. Group A will have 15 minutes for the drivers to run their fastest lap around the 1.99-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will replicate this process with another 15-minute period with the five fastest drivers heading to the final round of qualifying.

The final 10 drivers will then have a final 10-minute period to set their fastest lap. The fastest driver will win the pole position for the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 as the rest of the field is determined.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the pole position installed at +500. He is followed by Chase Elliott (+700), Ryan Blaney (+700), Martin Truex Jr. (+800) and Kyle Busch (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win the pole position.