Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 275 title bout

The next UFC PPV will take place on Saturday, June 11th with UFC 275. The event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The action gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early-prelim card. The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. ET with the main card scheduled to follow at 10 p.m. ET. The main event of the PPV will see Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against #2 Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira has won six fights in a row with only one going the distance. He has picked up four submission wins and a knockout victory since the start of 2019. This will be the first title defense of his career after winning the title from Jan Blachowicz last October.

Prochazka has made quite the impression since debuting in the UFC in July of 2020. He has only fought twice in the UFC and has secured a second-round knockout in each bout. This is the first title shot of his UFC career and he looks to continue his streak of 10 knockout wins in a row.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275: Teixeria vs. Prochazka odds

Moneyline odds

Teixeria: +170

Prochazka: -200

To go the distance

Yes: +330

No: -500

Winning method

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Teixeira by submission: +350

Teixeira by decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Prochazka by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Prochazka by submission: +1600

Prochazka by decision: +750

Total rounds

Over 1.5: -135

Under 1.5: +105

