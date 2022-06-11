How public is betting and DFS considerations for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 will take place on Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. There is an 11-bout card that will begin with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main event of the night will see light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Teixeira has won six fights in a row with only one going the distance. He has picked up four submission wins and a knockout victory since the start of 2019. This will be the first title defense of his career after winning the title from Jan Blachowicz last October.

Prochazka has made quite the impression since debuting in the UFC in July of 2020. He has only fought twice in the UFC and has secured a second-round knockout in each bout. This is the first title shot of his UFC career and he looks to continue his streak of 10 knockout wins in a row. Teixeira is the veteran competitor, but Prochazka has been impressive in his 10-year fighting career.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11th.

Odds and Betting splits

Teixeira: +165 (38% of action, 32% of bets)

Prochazka: -195 (62% of action, 68% of bets)

Total Rounds

Over 1.5: -150 (61% of action, 66% of bets)

Under: +120 (39% handle, 34% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Teixeira By KO, TKO or DQ: +800 (4% of action, 10% of bets)

Teixeira By Submission: +350 (21% of action, 36% of bets)

Teixeira By Decision: +750 (1% of action, 3% of bets)

Prochazka By KO, TKO or DQ: -135 (70% of action, 45% of bets)

Prochazka By Submission: +1600 (1% of action, 3% of bets)

Prochazka By Decision: +700 (2% of action, 3% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0% of action, 0% of bets)

Teixeira: $7,300

Prochazka: $8,900

Prochazka is the fifth most expensive fighter for your lineup while Teixeira is the fifth cheapest. Teixeira isn’t predicted to retain his title, but the veteran still has stuff left in the tank. He has won his last six fights in a row including four submission victories. Prochazka has only been submitted once in his career. He is one of the biggest draws in the UFC with his knockout potential. 25 of his 28 wins have come by knockout. Teixeira has a solid floor for your lineup, but Prochazka should almost be a lock because of the huge upside and how dominant he has been.

