Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 275 title bout

UFC 275 will take place this weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The PPV will feature 12 fights that get started at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN+. The preliminary card follows at 8 p.m. ET with the main card scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. ET. The main event of the night will see Glover Teixeira taking on #2 Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. Ahead of that, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight belt against #4 Talia Santos in the co-main event.

Shevchenko has been a force to be reckoned with since coming to the UFC in December of 2015. She lost her first title shot against Amanda Nunes in September of 2017 by split decision. Her next title shot came against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December of 2018 and she was victorious. Since then, Shevchenko has defended her title six times. Most recently she knocked out Lauren Murphy in the fourth round of their match in September of 2021. The champ is the heavy favorite with -630 odds.

Santos enters with a 19-1 record and has won her last four bouts. She is coming off a submission win against Joanne Wood in November of 2021. Her lone loss came from a split decision against Mara Romero Borella in February of 2019. Even with her momentum, Santos heads into this one as the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +450.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11.

Money line odds

Shevchenko: -630

Santos: +450

To go the distance

Yes: -120

No: -110

Winning method

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Shevchenko by submission: +450

Shevchenko by decision: +100

Draw: +5000

Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1800

Santos by submission: +1400

Santos by decision: +1000

Total rounds

Over 3.5: -160

Under 3.5: +130

