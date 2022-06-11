How public is betting, DFS considerations for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

The next UFC PPV will take place on Saturday, June 11th with UFC 275. The event will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The action gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET with the early-prelim card. The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. ET with the main card scheduled to follow at 10 p.m. ET. The main event of the PPV will see Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against #2 Jiri Prochazka. Before the main event, Valentina Shevchenko will take on Talia Sanots for the women’s flyweight title.

Shevchenko has been a force to be reckoned with since coming to the UFC in December of 2015. She lost her first title shot against Amanda Nunes in September of 2017 by split decision. Her next title shot came against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December of 2018 and she was victorious. Since then, Shevchenko has defended her title six times. Most recently she knocked out Lauren Murphy in the fourth round of their match in September of 2021. The champ is the heavy favorite with -630 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Santos enters with a 19-1 record and has won her last four bouts. She is coming off a submission win against Joanne Wood in November of 2021. Her lone loss came from a split decision against Mara Romero Borella in February of 2019. Even with her momentum, Santos heads into this one as the underdog installed at +450.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos at UFC 275 on Saturday, June 11.

Odds and Betting splits

Shevchenko: -630 (74% of action, 84% of bets)

Santos: +450 (26% of action, 16% of bets)

Total Rounds

Over 3.5: -175

Under 3.5: +145

Winning Method odds

Shevchenko By KO, TKO or DQ: +180 (42% of action, 48% of bets)

Shevchenko By Submission: +450 (7% of action, 10% of bets)

Shevchenko By Decision: +110 (20% of action, 24% of bets)

Santos By KO, TKO or DQ: +1800 (11% of action, 9% of bets)

Santos By Submission: +1600 (3% of action, 4% of bets)

Santos By Decision: +900 (18% of action, 5% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0% of action, 1% of bets)

Shevchenko: $9,600

Santos: $6,600

Shevchenko carries the biggest price tag for your DFS lineup. She is coming off back-to-back knockout wins and has ended four of her last six bouts early. Shevchenko has a death grip on the women’s flyweight belt and has successfully defended her title six times so far. She has shown that she is one of the best fighters in the Octagon and can certainly be the foundation for your DFS lineup.

Santos is going to give it her best shot. She is on the other end of the spectrum and is the cheapest option for the DFS slate. She has some upside in that she is going to have to have high strike totals to stay in this fight. Santos is coming in on a four-match win streak. If you are in a pinch with a low salary cap, she could be worth the risk.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.