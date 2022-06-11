Charlotte FC v. New York Red Bulls: Start time, live stream, TV channel, odds, picks, predictions, more

Despite being in the middle of an international window, MLS still has a few games on its slate this weekend, including expansion side Charlotte FC taking on the New York Red Bulls. Charlotte currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference in their inaugural season, just two points below the playoff line. The Red Bulls are in fourth, tied on points with Montreal but will look to jump as high as second place with a win over Charlotte.

The match is set to kick off on Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET. ABC will carry the broadcast, along with a Spanish language broadcast on ESPN Deportes. It will also be available to watch via live stream on the WatchESPN app.

Charlotte FC v. New York Red Bulls

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Charlotte FC +220, Draw, +245, New York Red Bulls +120

Pick: New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls are off to a decent start this season, winning six of their first 14 matches as they sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll look to improve upon that with a win over newcomers Charlotte FC, who sit in eighth place in their first-ever season as an MLS club.

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two clubs, with the first coming on May 25 as the Red Bulls knocked Charlotte out of the US Open Cup with a 3-1 victory. Patryk Klimala opened the scoring in the second minute, while Charlotte’s Daniel Rios struck back just six minutes later to equalize. Dylan Nealis and Tom Barlow added second half goals to put the game away, sending Charlotte home after their first-ever Open Cup campaign.

Charlotte will be looking to bounce back not only from that loss, but from the 2-1 loss they suffered against the Sounders in league play a few days later.

The Red Bulls will be looking to string together their second straight win after a 4-1 rout over DC United on May 28. Lewis Morgan leads the team with six goals, while Klimala and Luquinhas follow closely with four each on the season.

New York, surprisingly enough, are much better on the road this season than they’ve been at home, going 5-1-1 outside of Red Bull Arena. That bodes well for Gerhard Struber’s side as they’ll look for another three points on the road this weekend in Charlotte. Expect NYRB to get the win as Charlotte continues to find their identity in MLS this season.

